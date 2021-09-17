Covid-19 cases have been reported in every region of Wirral, albeit the number of cases has decreased significantly.

Infections with the Coronavirus have decreased significantly in Wirral, but case numbers remain high throughout the borough.

There were 1,005 cases registered in Wirral in the week leading up to September 10th, a rate of 310 per 100,000.

This is down from the previous week’s 1,088 illnesses, which were at a higher rate of 336 per 100,000.

Oscar, the mystery stray dog, is still in the rescue center. After being discovered in a park for 2,435 days,

After a period of steady increases in Wirral’s infection rate in the second half of August and the beginning of September, this represents progress.

On September 14, 39 patients in the borough’s hospitals were being treated for the virus, with hospitalization numbers maintaining in the 30s and 40s throughout August and the first half of September.

However, this must be viewed in context. There were no Covid-19 patients at Wirral hospitals for much of May, and the numbers remained in single digits for most of June.

A major spike in virus-related hospitalisations could put the health service in Wirral under great strain as the NHS prepares for what might be a very difficult winter.

In terms of deaths, four persons in the borough died this week with coronavirus on their death certificates, which is similar to the amount we’ve seen so far in August and September.

This is nevertheless an increase above earlier in the year’s data. In May and June, no Covid-19 deaths were reported in Wirral.

When looking at the case counts at the ward level, a metric that divides Wirral into 22 sections, it was discovered that infection numbers were falling.

However, there were some outliers, such as Wallasey, which recorded 65 instances in the week ending September 10, up from 49 the week before.

Prenton saw a rise as well, going from 39 to 52 cases.

69 Bebington (65) 68 Liscard (75) 65 Wallasey (49) Eastham (58), Seacombe (52), and Rock Ferry (56). (49) Upton 50 Prenton 52 (39) (65) Bromborough has a score of 49. (38) Tranmere and Birkenhead 48 (54) St James and Bidston 45 (58) New Brighton has a population of 45 people (39) Irby, Greasby, and Frankby 39 (40) Heswall has a population of 39 people (47) Saughall Massie and Moreton West 39. (51) Claughton (38 points) (56) 34 Oxton (38) Moreton East and Leasowe 32 (47) Thurstaston and West Kirby 31 (34) Meols and Hoylake “The summary has come to an end.”