Courts rule that a woman sold her 13-year-old daughter to a man for $2000 and used the money to have a party.

According to the Associated Press, an Indiana lady allegedly sold her 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old guy and used the money to host a celebratory party after forcing her to marry him. According to the Journal Gazette, the mother is charged with neglect of a dependent and child selling, in which the defendant transfers or receives property in exchange for terminating the care of a dependent.

According to court filings, the man, Zee Kdee Ya, gave the child jewelry and around $2,000 in cash, which the girl’s parents used to buy makeup for her and food for the December 20, 2020 party. The girl’s father, according to the mother, was aware that the money was used to support the party. When Ya allegedly offered the money to the girl, she allegedly told him that she had given it to her father.

According to court documents, the father told police that he never received the money and “didn’t know anything about the money supplied to the victim.”

According to the Gazette, an investigator from the Department of Child Services advised the girl’s father twice in December that he couldn’t lawfully arrange a marriage for his daughter because of her age. In the week leading up to the wedding, two more DCS personnel told the mother and father the same thing.

Ya was charged with child solicitation and neglect of a dependent on Thursday. The girl’s father is not facing any charges at this time. Both Ya and the mother have been issued arrest warrants.

On Friday, there were no attorneys listed in online court records who could testify on their behalf.

According to court filings, a friend of the girl called Fort Wayne police on December 20, 2020, to report that her buddy was being forced to marry an adult that night.

According to court filings, officers arrived at a party and noticed a sign on the wall honoring the marriage. According to court records, adults there denied it was a wedding ceremony, saying it was “just an engagement between the girl and Zee Kdee Ya.”

However, when authorities spoke with the youngster alone, she stated that she had been missing for seven days. This is a condensed version of the information.