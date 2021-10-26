Courts are being lobbied to continue virtual access and hearings if COVID restrictions are lifted.

The Associated Press stated that while courts in the United States began allowing virtual access to proceedings in response to safety concerns raised by the COVID-19 epidemic, some are pressing courts to continue the practice once the virus is no longer a threat.

The demands are part of a larger trend toward video conferencing and remote audio, which many people have found to be more convenient and less expensive than going to court in person.

“As courts reopen, they should strongly consider allowing some remote access to the public,” said Lin Weeks, an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

According to court authorities, holding court virtually has saved time and money for attorneys, jurors, and defendants because they are not required to drive to courthouses, miss work, or find someone to care for their children. People who ignore a jury summons have grown less prevalent, allowing jurors to be more diverse, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s been a lifeline as we’ve sought to keep the legal system working during the pandemic,” said Sean O’Donnell, a superior court judge in King County, Washington, where Seattle is located.

After a year and a half of the coronavirus outbreak, courts across the country are still figuring out how to reconcile public health concerns with a defendant’s and the public’s constitutional rights to an open trial. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Some courts continue to operate exclusively online. Others have returned in person. Many of them only allow limited public access.

“Having open courts and being able to view what’s going on in real time in a courtroom is a core constitutional right that the public has,” said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, which has pushed California courts to expand public access during the pandemic.

Judges across the United States have been forced to exclude or limit public and media attendance for COVID-19 cases due to capacity constraints.

A federal judge in New York restricted the press and public from the courtroom during R. Kelly's trial, which ended last month with his conviction, because jurors were sitting six feet apart in the gallery ordinarily used by observers. Onlookers were able to observe.