Court Rules That Mean-Spired Messages in a Teen’s School Shooting Messages Didn’t Warrant Expulsion.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in favor of a teen who was expelled from school in 2018 after texting communications claiming another student was a school shooter.

District administrators overstepped their bounds when they dismissed a student, identified only as J.S. in court filings, for sending indecent Snapchat messages. The court explained that the speaker’s intent should be the major consideration in such cases. They were jokes, according to the ejected student.

“Of course, we don’t want people making bogus threats, but that’s not what happened,” Lorrie McKinley, J.S.’s lawyer, said. “They attempted to turn this into something it wasn’t.” J.S. allegedly sent text messages to a friend in April 2018 mocking another student. One letter, according to the local newspaper The Patriot-News, included a photo of the youngster with the remark “This week, I’m going to blow up the school. I’m done! I can’t handle it any longer!” A video of the pupil playing guitar was sent in another message. “Many will perish in this storm,” read the message’s caption. The recipient of the messages then took a snapshot and shared it with 20 to 40 of his or her Snapchat pals. The issue was brought to the principal after a recipient of the Snapchat message informed his parent about the content.

The texts were not detrimental and were not sent on school grounds, according to the majority ruling of the court.

“J.S.’s memes were certainly not intended to threaten (either student) or any other person,” ruled Justice Debra Todd, “while mean-spirited, sophomoric, inartful, foolish, and crass.”

J.S. is currently a college student.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the justices, such statements must be examined in context.

The tweets mocked a third kid, claiming that his long hair and T-shirts bearing the name of death metal band Cannibal Corpse made him look like a school shooter.

The event was reported to parents and instructors when police assessed there was no threat to school safety.

J.S. also won a Commonwealth Court decision after a county court overturned the expulsion.

J.S. never returned to the Lancaster County high school, according to McKinley, instead enrolling in a private online school.

“At the hearing, his mother stated it best: this has blown up his life,” McKinley added. This is a condensed version of the information.