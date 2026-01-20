Court Rejects Housing Levy Affidavit in Major Setback for Government

The government’s defense of the controversial Housing Levy suffered a major setback today as the Court of Appeal dismissed a late affidavit filed by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga.

In a ruling delivered this morning, the appellate judges rejected the affidavit, describing it as an “afterthought” that attempted to shore up the state’s legal arguments. The document, which included claims that the Affordable Housing project had been “scaled up” and enjoyed “massive public support,” was deemed irrelevant to the constitutional questions the court was considering.

Government Faces Growing Legal Challenges

This decision reflects the judiciary’s growing impatience with the government’s approach to defending the levy. Legal experts, including Willis Otieno, emphasized that the government’s attempt to justify the levy based on its expenditure rather than its legal foundation was flawed. “You cannot tax Kenyans illegally and then justify it by saying you have already spent the money,” Otieno explained outside the court. “The rejection of this affidavit strips the government of its ‘public interest’ shield. They must now argue on the law, not on sentiment.”

PS Hinga had hoped the affidavit would demonstrate that the levy had already led to tangible results, including claims that thousands of Kenyans had received keys to new homes. However, critics argue that these numbers are inflated and unverifiable.

The rejection of this affidavit marks a crucial point in the legal battle over the Housing Levy, one of the most unpopular policies of the Kenya Kwanza administration. The levy, which deducts 1.5% from the gross salary of every employee, could result in a significant fiscal burden if declared unconstitutional. If the court rules against the government, billions of shillings could need to be refunded, creating a potential financial crisis for the Treasury.

A Test of Constitutional Principles

As the case progresses, the government’s repeated criticism of the judiciary for “sabotaging” development projects has only heightened the stakes. However, the court has made it clear that political considerations will not influence its decisions. Constitutional lawyer Bobby Mkangi commented, “The window for the government is closing. If they lose this appeal, the entire housing plan could collapse.”

This ruling sets the stage for a decisive final judgment on the legality of the Housing Levy, with the outcome likely to shape the future of Kenya’s housing policy and the broader question of government taxation powers.