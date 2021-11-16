Court Records Show A Kansas Lawmaker Fights With His Brother Over Baptism.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic state lawmaker Aaron Coleman of Kansas City allegedly slapped and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a quarrel over his brother’s wish to get baptized on October 30.

Coleman, 21, appeared in court Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case in which an Overland Park police sergeant noted in an affidavit that following a confrontation with his younger brother, Coleman was “uncooperative” with officers and “very unpredictable.”

In a police report, Coleman’s brother stated that Aaron Coleman attempted to “shame” him because of his imminent baptism and religious beliefs. They had battled all day, according to his brother, and when they arrived at their grandfather’s house, it developed into a physical brawl. Aaron Coleman allegedly threatened their grandfather before kicking over a box fan and flipping over a living room chair, according to their grandfather, Rober Tomberlin.

Coleman has admitted to abusing young women in the past and has taken a brief “leave of absence” after a Johnson County district judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation earlier this month.

Coleman has yet to react to a text message from The Associated Press, and his lawyer, David Bell, has declined to comment. The case’s next hearing is slated for December 22.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Aaron Coleman refused to identify himself to police, complained of pain, and had to be cleared at a local hospital room, according to the sergeant’s affidavit. Officers stated that he would “fluctuate easily” and that he had not slept in 72 hours, according to the affidavit.

Coleman received a written reprimand from a legislative committee concerning his conduct before taking office after being elected last year. Coleman was investigated by a House committee after allegations of sexual assault against girls and young women. He admitted to some of the activity on social media and admitted to being a troubled adolescent.

Coleman was also barred from the Kansas Department of Labor’s offices last month, according to the agency’s director, who claimed Coleman sought to obtain access to the department’s main office through a protected staff entrance and reprimanded a security officer.

Coleman claimed at the time that he was attempting to assist people in dealing with the state’s problems. This is a condensed version of the information.