Court Orders Release of Ex-MP Peter Gitau, Slams Police for Unlawful Detention

A Murang’a court has ordered the release of former Mwea Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Gitau, condemning the police for holding him in detention beyond the constitutional limit without formal charges over an alleged vehicle theft.

The ruling, delivered by Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Analo, marks a significant win for constitutional rights in the face of ongoing police practices that defy legal protocols. Magistrate Analo criticized the National Police Service for using detention as a punitive measure, dismissing the police request to extend Gitau’s detention for an additional 21 days. The request, which aimed to further investigate an alleged motor vehicle theft, was dismissed as a “fishing expedition” by the defense team.

The Legal Battle

The legal drama began when the prosecution admitted that despite holding Gitau since January 14—far beyond the 24-hour constitutional limit—they had not yet brought formal charges. Gitau’s defense lawyer, Robert Ndumbi, argued that the police were merely moving Gitau back and forth between the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi and Murang’a to wear him down, calling the actions an unjust attempt to frustrate him.

Magistrate Analo described the application to extend detention as a “miscellaneous” effort to sidestep legal requirements, ruling that continued detention without formal charges was a clear violation of Gitau’s constitutional rights. The court’s decision also included releasing Gitau and four co-accused on a KES 500,000 cash bail or a KES 1 million bond, allowing them to regain their freedom while investigations continue.

A Questionable Allegation

The case revolves around a motor vehicle reported stolen in Murang’a in November 2025, with Gitau’s legal team asserting that the matter is a civil dispute over a commercial transaction, improperly framed as a criminal issue. Lawyer Ndumbi argued that the criminal justice system should not be used as a tool to resolve debt disputes. He further emphasized that police practices that involve detaining individuals without charges or formal proceedings could be a tactic to push for financial settlements.

Gitau’s release was met with cheers from his supporters, as the court’s ruling sent a clear message: the judiciary will no longer act as a mere rubber stamp for police actions that violate the rights of citizens. With a deadline set for the DCI, the authorities now have no choice but to either formally charge Gitau and the other suspects or close the case entirely, bringing an end to the uncertainty that has loomed over them for the past week.