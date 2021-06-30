Court hears that police are looking into a new claim that Noah Donohoe was murdered.

A preliminary inquest into the death of Belfast youngster Noah Donohoe heard that police in Northern Ireland are looking into a new claim that he was kidnapped and murdered.

Lawyers for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) acknowledged that an inquiry is underway into accusations that a prisoner has come forward stating that his cellmate confessed the murder to him, which were initially reported in a Sunday newspaper.

At the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the coroner’s counsel, Sean Doran QC, presented the topic as a potential new line of inquiry.

“The reason that topic has been put on the agenda is because there was an article in The Sunday World just this past Sunday,” he explained.

“I won’t go into detail, but the heading of the piece was Prisoner Claims His Cellmate Admitted To Killing Tragic Teenager Noah Donohoe.”

He stated that the matter had been brought to the PSNI for consideration, and that an investigation is currently underway.

Donal Lunny QC, a lawyer for the police, told the court, “There’s not a great deal more I can say at this time.”

“I can confirm that the PSNI is looking into the problems you mentioned.”

Brenda Campbell QC, a barrister for the Donohoe family, said the allegations had caused them “extreme concern.”

She continued, “It’s a worry not just because of the substance, but also because of what’s being done about it and whether or not it’s being properly examined.”

Ms Campbell wanted to know if the investigation was being handled as a criminal case rather than a civil case.

“On the one hand, we are told that an investigation is ongoing, but on the other hand, there were remarks in yesterday’s Irish News from the PSNI that looked to suggest that this is truly a coronial case and not a police matter,” she said.

“Of course, given the nature of what was mentioned in those weekend stories, it has to be a police problem, and it has to be a police investigation,” he says.

She made a point. (This is a brief piece.)