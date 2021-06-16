Court heard a piercing cry the night two sisters were stabbed to death.

A court heard a “piercing scream” on the night two sisters were mercilessly stabbed to death in a park.

Danyal Hussein, 19, reportedly assaulted Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Ms Henry’s birthday had been celebrated in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London.

Ms Smallman’s boyfriend, who had joined the search for the missing women on June 7 last year, discovered their remains in bushes.

Elaine Williams, a neighborhood homeowner, told the Old Bailey on Tuesday that she was watching Silent Witness on TV when she heard a noise at 1.45 a.m. on June 6.

She claimed she heard a man yelling, followed by many females yelling “very loudly.”

“Suddenly, I heard a single female voice.

“And then I heard this piercing scream that will stay with me for the rest of my life. It was quite intense.”

It was “like a tremendous argument,” she told jurors.

During the defense, Riel Karmy-Jones QC inquired if the sounds sounded like they knew each other.

“No,” Ms Williams said.

Linda Guerrero, the second witness, described seeing two persons in bushes while walking her beagle Bambi on the morning of June 7 last year, just before the remains were discovered.

“I crouched, glanced through, and saw there was absolutely someone a little further along on the ground,” she explained.

“As I glanced in, I noticed what appeared to be a couple. The individual lying on the floor with their back to me appeared to have a bare back, which led me to believe it was a couple.

“I also noticed a pair of shoes draped over the individual with the exposed back. They appeared to be sleeping.

“I assumed they were a couple because they appeared to be slightly entwined.

“I said something like, ‘Are you OK, are you fine, mate?’ “I got no response.”

She continued,