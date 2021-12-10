Court Ghislaine Maxwell is told by Annie Farmer that Jeffrey Epstein forced themselves on her.

Annie Farmer, one of four victims testifying in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, told the jury on Friday that when she was 16 years old, Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein forced themselves on her.

Farmer, who is now 42, is the only accuser who uses her entire name. The second week of the trial came to a close with her testimony. Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and trafficking teenage girls in order to have sex with Epstein.

Farmer testified in court that she met Epstein in 1996 while visiting her sister in New York City, who worked for the millionaire. Following their encounter, the two proceeded to see a movie together, where she claimed she felt ill to her stomach as he stroked her leg and held her hand.

Farmer accepted a plane ticket from Epstein to visit his New Mexico ranch later that year, believing that he and Maxwell would assist her with her academic ambitions.

After the movie theater incident, Farmer didn’t want to be alone with Epstein. She claimed she felt more at ease with Maxwell present until he insisted on giving her a “massage,” which she claimed turned into an excuse for him to fondle her breasts.

Farmer remarked, “It didn’t make sense to me that this would happen.” “All I wanted to do was get off the table and enjoy the massage.” Farmer recalled being made to feel uncomfortable by unwelcome physical contact “I was ready for the weekend to be over…. I just wanted to get it over with.” “All of these situations made me feel as if they had a totally different interest in me,” she continued. Farmer identified Maxwell, who was sitting at the defense table, when asked by a prosecution if she noticed someone in the courtroom who had ever given her a massage.

Maxwell allegedly recruited the three others to give Epstein massages as a pretext for sexually abusing teenagers. Two of the victims alleged the abuse began when they were 14 years old, and that Maxwell was involved in some of the incidents.

Maxwell has denied grooming minor girls for Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019. Her lawyers claim the government is using her as a scapegoat for her ex-alleged boyfriend’s sex crimes.

Farmer spoke up after her. This is a condensed version of the information.