Court Documents Show Britney Spears Creating Pre-Nuptial Agreement for Fiancé Sam Asghari.

After becoming engaged earlier this month, Britney Spears is in the midst of putting out a pre-nuptial agreement for her fiancé, Sam Asghari, according to court filings.

Spears agreed to have the conservatorship that has governed her life and money since 2008 be canceled in a court filing on Wednesday, according to the pre-nuptial agreement.

Spears’ father, James Spears, is currently solely the conservator of her assets, but Britney Spears has been battling to have him removed.

The conservator of her money will be heavily involved in the process of putting together a pre-nuptial agreement, which her father cannot be allowed to do, according to the document.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a document in Los Angeles Superior Court that she “completely consents” to “expeditiously” terminate the conservatorship, which her father James Spears, who has controlled it for the majority of its 13 years, requested in a September 7 petition.

Britney Spears has called for the arrangement’s termination in court filings for the first time, though she has done so in hearings.

Her filing, on the other hand, underlined that her father’s removal is more essential to her, calling it “a crucial first—and substantial—step toward Ms. Spears’s freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare forced on her by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties might be restored.”

According to the filing, it is critical that James Spears be removed from his status as conservator of Britney Spears’ funds by September 29, the next hearing date in the case.

“For another day, Mr. Spears cannot be allowed to have a position of power over his daughter,” the petition stated.

Because of the spate of big filings, next week’s hearing could be crucial.

Judge Brenda Penny, who has remained fairly impartial in her handling of the matter, will be forced to choose between removing James Spears and terminating the conservatorship.

In 2019, James Spears stepped down as conservator of his daughter’s person, leaving him alone in charge of her finances. Many of his daughter’s accusations about his control, he and his attorneys claim, are worthless.

A court-appointed professional, Jodi Montgomery, presently serves as.