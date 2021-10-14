Court Documents Show a Woman Sues Dunkin’ Donuts After Employees Laughed As Her Coffee Scalded Her.

According to court filings, a woman in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, has sued the owner of a local Dunkin’ Donuts and the store’s staff for an incident in June in which she was spilt hot coffee and the employees laughed at her.

Angela Barbosa of Brockton is suing Pembroke-based Cadete Enterprises for $100,000 after suffering severe burns and nerve damage while ordering at the company’s Torrey Street Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru last June, according to the local newspaper The Patriot Ledger, citing Barbosa’s lawsuit filed in Plymouth Superior Court last week.

According to the lawsuit, Barbosa was in the front passenger seat of her sister’s automobile when the siblings ordered three cups of hot coffee between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. that day. The cups, however, spilled on Barbosa as her sister carried the tray inside the car, according to attorney Charles Kazarian.

Barbosa’s attorney claimed in the case that the cups of hot coffee, which were either not properly capped or placed securely onto the tray, ended up “scalding [Barbosa’s] legs and buttocks.”

Barbosa apparently screamed and took off her leggings in the parking lot in front of the store’s staff, who then allegedly pointed, laughed, and mocked her.

“She suffered the indignity and great embarrassment of being ridiculed and mocked while in a highly vulnerable and exposed situation as a result of the employee’s irresponsibility,” Kazarian said.

A paragraph of the paper stated, “The Defendants’ actions were extreme and offensive, beyond all possible bounds of decency and completely abhorrent in a civilized community.”

Barbosa had one of her rear moles surgically removed, in addition to suffering serious burns and nerve damage. Kazarian observed that her scars appeared to be permanent.

Barbosa is suing for negligence, negligent infliction of mental distress, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming a total medical bill of $779.12.

Requests for comment were not returned by Kazarian or John Cadete, the owner of his namesake company.

Cadete controls 60 franchise locations in southeast Massachusetts, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Meineke Car Care Center, and Anytime Fitness, according to reports.