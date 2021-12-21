Court documents reveal that an Idaho murder suspect believed that feeding the victim was a ‘healing’ procedure.

According to court filings, an Idaho man accused of killing an elderly man allegedly stated that he believed he could “cure himself” by eating bits of his victim’s body.

According to the Bonners Ferry Herald, James David Russell, 39, felt he could “fix himself by chopping out sections of flesh” to “repair his brain,” according to the supplemental probable cause affidavit in the case.

Russell, of Oldtown, Idaho, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Flaget, 70, on Sept. 10, but Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall filed an amended criminal complaint last week adding cannibalism to Russell’s allegations.

Flaget was discovered in the passenger seat of his pickup, which was parked outside Russell’s house, unresponsive and upside down. Russell was eventually caught after fleeing police and participating in a brief confrontation.

According to the New York Post, newly released court documents revealed that some of Flaget’s remains were gone when the victim’s body was discovered. Evidence showed that a clean-up kit was used to allegedly dispose of evidence, according to authorities.

Following the murder, authorities allegedly discovered fragments of Flaget’s body at Russell’s home, including a “thermal artifact,” which is an observational finding showing that heat was applied to only particular sections of the victim’s body rather than the complete body.

According to the Bonners Ferry Herald, Dr. Veena Singh of the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office indicated in the autopsy findings that the body tissues retrieved from Russell’s residence did definitely belong to Flaget.

“As far as I know, this is the first cannibalism charge in Idaho,” said Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella.

During their investigation of Russell’s home, authorities discovered a glass dish, a bloodied knife, and a bloodied microwave. Russell will have a review hearing on Dec. 28 after court proceedings were halted in October after a judge ordered that the suspect be evaluated mentally.

Cannibalism was purportedly outlawed in Idaho three decades ago, but an Associated Press investigation in 2019 unearthed an unusual law in Idaho Statutes that seemed to allow for cannibalism if it was the only way to survive. Cannibalism is penalized in Idaho by up to 14 years in prison.