Couples will be rocked by Love Island revelations with a devasting dumping twist.

Two Islanders will be ejected from the villa tonight, shocking Love Island contestants.

The islanders partied at the Island Vibes Club last night, when host Laura Whitmore interrupted the show.

Following a public vote, Laura stated that Tyler, Dale, Jake, Abigail, Mary, and Kaz had the fewest votes and were thus at risk of being ejected from the Island.

What happened during yesterday night’s beach club elimination on Love Island 2021?

But it is up to their fellow Islanders to make that decision.

“Boys, you must now choose one girl to dump from the island,” Laura continues. You must also choose one boy to bring home with the girls.

“Keep in mind that anybody you choose to dump will depart the Villa immediately and will not return. You may now discuss your choices.” The Islanders begin their discussions, but who will leave Love Island tonight?

The rest of the Islanders return to the Villa after the recent dumping and prepare for the evening.

Teddy gets a text that says, “Teddy and Matthew, Priya would want to date you both, please get ready to head out to the garden #mendingbrokenhearts #kissoflife.” One of the females also gets a text that says new boy Aaron has decided to take her and another girl out on a date.

Priya and Aaron enter the room and proceed to their dates in the garden.

“Are you nervous?” Teddy asks as he settles down for his date with Priya.

Teddy inquires, “What type of guy do you go for?” Priya responds, “No, more eager really.”

“Someone who is athletic and intelligent,” Priya says. Next up comes Matthew, who is curious about Priya.

“I’m 23 years old and a medical student,” Priya explains. I’ve been doing it for five years, so I’m almost done.” Matthew exclaims, “You must be quite intelligent?” “I’ll take that!” Priya exclaims. I also do a lot of running. “I run extreme marathons,” Matthew responds.