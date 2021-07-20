Couples on Love Island are in for a drastic change.

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, one boy and one girl will be voted off, despite the fact that the public has been voting to keep their favorite islanders.

The couple with the fewest votes may be kicked off the island.

Love Island is infamous for its many twists and turns, with previous seasons seeing a girl and a boy from various pairs dumped from the villa.

Sharon is the latest Love Island contestant to be booted from the villa.

The public vote has sent two islanders packing on occasion, while the surviving islanders have had to pick between the lowest voted contestants on other occasions.

The Love Island app allows fans to vote for their favorites.

Viewers expressed their displeasure with the dumping on social media: “Can people please vote for Jake. Liberty will be heartbroken if he departs, and I don’t want to see that. #LoveIsland”

“So we’re all agreeing not to vote Danny so he can be booted out of the Villa?” one guy asked. #LoveIsland”

“If I find out Danny gets even one vote, I’m contacting Ofcom #LoveIsland,” said another.

“Need to vote for Kaz as the favorite islander bc now that Aaron has teamed up with Lucinda she’s not technically in a couple and at risk of having to leave the resort #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

During Sunday’s recoupling, Sharon Gaffka became the latest female to be ejected from the island.

Tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Love Island resumes.