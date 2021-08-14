Couples interested in open relationships are being sought for a new Channel 4 show.

Couples in committed relationships who want to explore the possibility of ‘opening it up’ are asked to apply for a new Channel 4 show.

Firecracker Films, a UK television production business that has produced some of the country’s most popular award-winning shows, is looking for long-term couples who are interested in seeing if non-monogamy will enrich their relationship.

“Do you want to try a freer lifestyle and relationship?” a representative stated. Are you married or in a long-term relationship? “Are you interested in open partnerships where you can see other people while staying together?”

With 42% of marriages ending in divorce, Open, a new groundbreaking series, will investigate whether monogamy is still the answer.

The series will follow a group of monogamous couples as they embark on a series of intimate workshops and dates, aided by sex and relationship therapists, to see if having sex with other people can coexist with maintaining a committed relationship.

Contact [email protected] or 07709 616 280 if you or someone you know is interested in being a part of the show.

Firecracker has produced some of the most popular and talked-about factual television shows in the recent decade. From Emma Willis’s Delivering Babies to Stacey Dooley’s Sleepover, there’s something for everyone.

Born in the Wrong Body, Repo Man, Sex Testers, Baby Ballroom, and Dr Christian Will See You Now are among his other credits, as are single documentaries like Susan Boyle: Unlikely Superstar, Secrets of the Living Dolls, The Man With The Ten Stone Testicles, The Brit Who Tried To Kill Trump, The Town the Gypsies Took Over, Gypsy Eviction: The Battle for Dale Farm, and Jamie: Drag Queen At Sixteen.