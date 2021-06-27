Couples from Love Island Everyone expected it to last, but it didn’t.

The audience will be introduced to a new batch of competitors hunting for love on Monday night when Love Island returns to our televisions.

The show has generated long-lasting couples over the years, notably Olivia and Alex Bowen, who met on the 2016 season and are still together today.

Despite appearing to have a good relationship in front of the camera, some couples haven’t lasted as long.

As the countdown to the new season starts, we take a look back at the couples who fans thought would last but didn’t.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, as well as Scott Thomas and Kady Mcdermott, are among them. We’ll also look at who each of them is now dating.

Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth

Back in the first season of Love Island, Hannah and Joe were one of the most talked-about couples on the show.

Jon Clark, who eventually went on to feature in TOWIE, made it plain that he was infatuated with Hannah Elizabeth, a Liverpool native.

He even said she “made him feel like a rainbow” at one point. Hannah accepted Love Island’s initial proposal as a result of their romance.

The couple were heavy favorites to win the series, but Jessica Hayes and Max Morley came out on top.

Hannah and Jon’s romance remained outside of the villa, however they split up nine months later. They both blocked one other on social media after their breakup.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech both appeared on the first season of Love Island. The paid resumed their romance when Cally enrolled as a late contestant, after dating before entering on the competition.

They finished in fourth place and went on to become the first Love Island couple to have a baby, with Cally giving birth to daughter Vienna in 2017.

However in 2018 the pair split with Cally moving out of the home they shared.

Luis was last known to be dates Chloe Elizabeth, who states she’s the co-owner of Mariposa Cosmetics.

Cally has kept any new romances off her social media.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Jessica Hayes. The summary comes to a close.