Couples’ dissatisfaction with ongoing wedding limitations

Couples planning to marry this week have expressed their dissatisfaction with the continuous restrictions placed on their special day, despite the fact that enormous groups of supporters are allowed to gather at sporting events such as Euro 2020 and Ascot.

One bride-to-be claimed she was “baffled” that fans could attend sporting events but she wouldn’t be able to dance with her children, while another said she felt “left down” by the government after having her wedding moved twice.

While the relaxation of limitations in England, which was scheduled to begin on June 21, has been postponed, the government has lifted the 30-guest limit for marriages.

However, the size of guest lists is determined by how many people the venue or area can safely handle, with social distancing measures in place and organisers have to complete a risk assessment or face a fine of up to £10,000.

According to the guidelines, the risk assessment should be completed by the organizer and someone who can carry out the actual procedures required to enforce social separation norms, which could include the couple themselves.

Except for the couple’s first dance, no one is allowed to dance or eat or drink while standing. Indoor venues must require staff and guests to wear masks, and singing should be limited to small groups in bigger, well-ventilated spaces.

Chelsey Rowe, 23, and her joiner fiance, Nick Brown, 24, will marry on Thursday in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, but the bride-to-be confesses it will not be exactly how she planned it.

“I’m glad we can enjoy our day with more than 30 people, but it’s still frustrating because it won’t be the day we wanted with all of our friends and family dancing,” Ms Rowe, an operations worker, said.

“It’s a lot of money to spend on a single day only to have it fall short of your expectations.

“I believe the most important thing we’re missing out on is dancing. We spent a lot of money on a DJ, but it was a waste of money because our guests couldn’t appreciate it.

“I’m perplexed by your behavior. (This is a brief piece.)