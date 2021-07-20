Couple set fire to their home for a $147 loan while their children slept in the next room; husband dies.

In India, a man was jailed for setting a married couple on fire while their children slept in the next room over a $147 loan.

The culprit, named only as Motinath, told the police that he had lent the couple money to remodel their property last year. He claimed they were not repaying the money and threatened to murder him if he reminded them of it, according to News 18.

Frustrated, the accused resolved to assassinate them. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, a state in northern India.

On Saturday, the man bought gasoline from a store and drove up to the couple’s house. At 12 a.m., he entered the house and discovered the two sleeping. Motinath then doused them in gasoline and lit them on fire.

The couple’s children, who were sleeping in the adjacent room, heard screams and ran to their parents’ room, where they discovered them on fire. They tried to extinguish the fire and notified the neighbors, who took the couple to a nearby hospital.

The victims were taken to another hospital due to the severity of their injuries, where the husband died of burns on Sunday night. As of Monday, the wife was still in the hospital, and her condition was described as critical, according to MCE Zone.

Meanwhile, according to local daily Agniban [Google Translate], the accused, who had been on the run, was apprehended and put into custody from a woodland near the couple’s home on Sunday morning.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation, and he was charged with murder and attempted murder.

A couple in India’s capital, New Delhi, strangled a 72-year-old woman to death earlier this month because they couldn’t return the money they took from her. The dismembered body pieces of the woman were discovered in a canal. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the couple borrowed $1,300 from the victim, according to the investigation. They devised a plan to murder the old woman because they were unable to reimburse them. They then broke into her home while she was alone, murdered her, and sliced her body into three parts before packing them into separate wheeled bags and disposing of her body.