Couple recreates rollercoaster honeymoon for 50th wedding anniversary.

A couple has recreated their honeymoon at a theme park to commemorate their golden wedding anniversary.

Peter and Christine Draper celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by going back to one of their favorite moments of their honeymoon, a trip on the Yarmouth Pleasure Beach rollercoaster.

After marrying in Essex, where the couple is from, the couple chose a Hemsby honeymoon in 1971.

During a day out with their children and grandchildren, they decided to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary by riding the rollercoaster for the first time since their honeymoon.

“We enjoyed going on it,” Mr. Draper, 69, added. We’ve always assumed that the back is faster than the front, but this isn’t the case.

“We considered moving here, but we ultimately chose to emigrate to Australia. The vibe at Great Yarmouth is fantastic.

“We were planning on having our golden wedding in Jamaica, but Great Yarmouth came in second.”

“It was fun,” Mrs. Draper, 66, remarked. Before I went on it, I was a little scared, but once the ride started, I was fine. I’d do it all over again.”

The couple relocated to the United Kingdom from Australia and now return to Yarmouth at least once a year.

“The day brought back a lot of nostalgia for them,” Jamie Jones, director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said. It’s been a fantastic day for them, and I’m delighted they’ve enjoyed their time here.”