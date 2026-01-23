Couple Marries for Just £5 at Edinburgh’s ‘Wedding ATM’ in Quirky Ceremony

In a move that’s captured the attention of thousands, a couple has shared their unique wedding experience at a “wedding ATM” in Edinburgh, a machine offering couples the chance to “marry” for just £5. Delia Lazaroiu, 27, from Manchester, and her partner Tom, 31, have become internet sensations after posting a video of their quirky ceremony, which has garnered over 328,000 views on Instagram.

Wedding at the ATM

The couple, who had recently gotten engaged, were searching for something different to mark their relationship. After discovering the pink “wedding ATM” located at the Camera Obscura