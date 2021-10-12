Couple Faces Backlash After Using Tiger For Bizarre Gender Reveal [Video].

After footage of a peculiar incident that occurred in Dubai went viral two days ago, a couple is facing the wrath of netizens for using a tiger for an elaborate gender reveal party. The act was dubbed “shameful” and “stupid” by internet users. A tiger is seen on a beach in front of the world-famous Burj Al Arab hotel in the footage. The beast then appears to be approaching a fluttering black balloon. The tiger lunges and pops the balloon with its paws, releasing pink mist into the air and revealing the baby’s gender.

“Gender reveal gone #crazy congrats mother,” the caption stated beside the video. “Disclaimer – tiger was not harmed and plastic was disposed of, relax everyone,” it continued. In just three days, the video has received over 314,396 views on the verified Instagram account “LovinDubai.”

Despite the fact that the name of the couple that hosted the unusual gender reveal segment is still unknown, several users chastised them for pulling the hoax.

“This is beyond problematic…on so many levels,” one person remarked.

“It’s just absurd! What a pity! Allow the wild to be wild!” Another was written. “A tiger’s place is in the wild, not as a pet in Dubai or anywhere else,” one commenter said. “Only, in Dubai, it has been prohibited to keep wild animals as pets for quite some time. It’s horrible to use them as props for Tiktok/Instagram “another person’s comment was read out loud.

According to sources, the Emirate’s regulations make it illegal to introduce any wild animals into a public place. After a wild cat went on the free in May, police warned that violators may face a six-month prison sentence.

However, it is unclear whether the pair has faced any legal action.

A Pakistani couple received flak on social media a few months ago after employing a sedated lion cub as a prop for their wedding photoshoot in Lahore. A studio shared the photo of the newlywed pair holding hands over the cub on Instagram. The youngster was also seen resting down beside the couple in another photo.