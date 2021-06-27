Couple enraged after receiving a parking ticket after placing money and a tip on the windscreen.

Despite leaving money under their windscreen wipers, two enraged hikers have slammed a Snowdonia parking inspector who ignored their note and charged them with a £70 fine.

Andrew Frith and Olivia Donnelly assumed that all parking machines in Snowdonia would take cashless payments, however at a pay-and-display facility at Gwastadnant, this was not the case.

It costs £2 per person, but as NorthWalesLive noted, the machine only accepts pennies, as some tourists have discovered to their cost in the past.

The pair from the West Midlands, who live in Y Felinheli, didn’t have any cash, so they left a £5 note and a note explaining the issue.

“We didn’t bring coins because of previous government guidance that they could foster the spread of Covid,” said Andrew, a 42-year-old financial consultant.

“We needed to pay £4, so we begged around and were graciously handed £5 by another hiker who refused to take any promises from us.

“A polite letter to the parking valet was left beneath the wiper with the money.

“As a result, we were disappointed to see a penalty letter when we returned later.

“It’s a terrible state of affairs when good people are being punished for doing the right thing.

“Surely the parking system isn’t set up to reward this kind of generosity and honesty?”

The “great majority” of Gwynedd Council’s pay-and-display car parks now have a cashless payment system, according to the council.

“We have raised the concern with the company that supplies us with this service since some regions make it impossible to adopt this system owing to internet and phone coverage,” a spokeswoman said.

In their note to the parking attendant, Andrew and Olivia, an NHS clinical psychologist, stated that they “truly wanted to trek” up the mountain.

They returned to the car park after tackling the Miners and Pyg trails to discover they had been fined.

Andrew stated that the issue was more about principle than money.

He said: “We regularly go hiking in Snowdonia and I’m the kind of person who likes to pay for parking when it’s not really necessary, as the proceeds go to fund local services and facilities.

“In the previous. The summary comes to a close.