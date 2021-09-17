Couple eating a ‘romantic’ McDonald’s dinner become aware that they are being watched.

A “cheeky” guest disrupted a couple’s McDonald’s breakfast date.

Darren Rodwell and his fiancée went to the McDonald’s in Ocean Plaza in Southport this morning (Friday).

A bird perched on the car and “stared” at the couple before they could finish their hash browns.

“As soon as I pulled up, it got on our car and started gazing at our food!” Darren told The Washington Newsday.

“I was having a great romantic breakfast with my boyfriend until that got under our skin.”

Even as they drove away, the seagull remained perched on the car.

“It was with us for maybe 10 minutes,” Darren continued. Because it was still on our bonnet as I drove away, I had to get out of the car and scare it away.”

Darren stated his breakfast was “wonderful” and that he would grade it a nine out of ten despite being watched by the bird.

“Would have been a ten if the seagull hadn’t been looking at me from start to finish,” he continued.

It isn’t the first time that individuals have encountered “cheeky” seagulls while eating fast food.

People in St Helens reported birds perching on their bonnets and wing mirrors after following cars from McDonald’s earlier this summer.

Others complained that seagulls had snatched their food.