Countries throughout Europe are revolting against mandatory vaccinations. Lockdown is being re-entered.

New coronavirus limitations have provoked unrest across the Netherlands, with protests devolving into pandemonium.

Last Monday, the Dutch government imposed a three-week partial shutdown to tackle an increase in coronavirus cases.

As of November 21, the Netherlands had a seven-day rolling average of 21,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Our World in Data.

In response to these measures, protests erupted in The Hague on Saturday night, prompting police to take to the streets.

Protesters were spotted setting fires, destroying property, and hurling rocks and pyrotechnics at police officers throughout the region.

Large groups of young people “deliberately sought conflict with the police,” according to the police. They went on to say that 19 persons were arrested in total, and that peace was restored at 1:00 a.m.

Five police officers were hurt in total. Those who need additional medical attention were taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital.

Police have justified their conduct and the use of force against rioters.

“The police are there for everyone,” they remarked. To make the Netherlands a safer place.

“When criminal acts are committed or the health of spectators and/or assistance workers is threatened, the police move up and take action against rioters.” If the case warrants it, police officers may and must use force to protect or enforce the law.” Protests in Rotterdam became violent on Friday as well.

Protesters allegedly attacked cops with stones and fireworks, according to police accounts.

After being shot by police, four rioters were injured and are still in the hospital. Police also stated that warning bullets were fired at first, and that cops were injured as well.

A total of 49 people were arrested for public provocation, public assault, and violating the emergency order.

Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus decried the violence that has erupted in the Netherlands as a result of COVID limitations.

“The rioting and terrible brutality against police officers, riot police, and firefighters in Rotterdam last night are disgusting to witness,” he stated.

“In our democracy, protesting is a valuable right, but what we witnessed last night was simply criminal activity.” Demonstrating has nothing to do with it.” Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who announced the additional COVID measures on Friday, stressed the need of combating rising instances.

“We are bringing a very nasty message tonight with extremely harsh and far-reaching actions,” he added.

“The infection is all over the place, and it needs to be dealt with everything.”

