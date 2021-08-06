Countries on the green list are those that are quarantine-free.

Countries on the green list are those that do not require quarantine.

The government recently announced modifications to its travel traffic light system, including the addition of new countries to its green list.

Holidaymakers were eager to learn which nations will be added to the green list, which allows travelers to enjoy a vacation without being quarantined upon their return.

As Mirror Online adds, popular tourist locations such as Germany have been reclassified to the green list, which means that anyone returning to the UK after 4 a.m. on August 8 will not be forced to quarantine, even if they are not fully vaccinated.

However, even because a country has obtained the UK seal of approval does not indicate that traveling to that country would be hassle-free.

Each country has its own travel policy, and some have imposed stringent restrictions on UK jetsetters, which could jeopardize any travel plans.

Bermuda is on the UK’s green list, but it has implemented tough travel controls, requiring visitors who are not fully vaccinated to stay in a supervised hotel for two weeks at their own expense.

However, there are nations on the UK’s green list to which travellers can travel and enjoy a hassle-free summer vacation.

Croatia

Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the UK must present a negative Covid test to enter Croatia without needing to quarantine.

If you are using an antigen test this must be no more than 48 hours old and no more than 72 hours old if it is a PCR.

Any children under 12 who are travelling with an adult who has met the above requirements will be exempt from having to provide a negative test.

Germany

Any travellers who have been fully-vaccinated 14 days before travelling to Germany will be able to enjoy a hassle-free trip to the country. The only requirement is that they must show a negative test.

If you are not double jabbed then you will need to complete a 10 day quarantine. However, a test and release is available after 5 days.

Gibraltar

To enter Gibraltar, fully vaccinated UK travellers only need to show a negative lateral flow test result.

Unvaccinated tourists will need to take another lateral flow test one they arrive at the British overseas territory. If you have been to other countries in the 10 days before visiting Gibraltar then you may have to follow other restrictions which can be found on their government website.

Iceland

UK jetsetters who are either double-jabbed or recently recovered from Covid can travel to Iceland hassle-free.

If you are not fully vaccinated you must show a negative PCR test before taking two more once in Iceland, with a five day period of quarantine between both.

Latvia

UK tourists travelling to Latvia must show either negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival – or or an antigen test taken in the previous 48 hours before you land in the country.

Malta

Fully vaccinated tourists do not need to isolate when they arrive on the Mediterranean paradise.

Children must show evidence of a negative PCR test, dated within 72 hours before arrival. Children under 5 do not need a test.

Romania

Although the UK features on Romania’s ‘red list’, travellers who can show they are double-jabbed don’t need to isolate and can enjoy a hassle-free trip.

Slovakia

Fully vaccinated Brits do not need to quarantine when they arrive in Slovakia.

However, anyone who is not yet double jabbed must isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Slovenia

Somewhat of a hidden gem situated next to Italy, Slovenia does not require any isolation for those who can show a negative PCR test or proof of double vaccination.

Turks and Caicos Islands

To enter these tropical islands, you only need to show evidence of a negative Coronavirus test.