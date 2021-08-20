Countries on the amber list could be moved to the red or green list next week.

Millions of tourists are anticipating the next update to the traffic light system, which will see numerous countries change between the red, amber, and green lists next week.

The government’s most recent update saw changes across the board, with countries like Mexico being moved to the red list.

According to Birmingham Live, France was also moved from the amber-plus list to the amber list, removing the need for people to isolate when they return from the nation.

Tui has canceled more flights and vacations to 25 different destinations.

More countries will be added to the green watchlist in next week’s update, which is scheduled on August 25 or 26. The amber list will also change.

Before making the news in the House of Commons, Travel Secretary Grant Shapps is anticipated to tweet it.

However, which countries might make the switch during the announcement? Here’s what we know so far regarding the update scheduled for next week.

Which nations on the amber list potentially be moved to the red or green list?

Many countries were expected to be included to the green list last month, according to reports.

“There are still many nations that should be on the green list; there is no guarantee that the government would not move a country at short notice; and there is no cap on test costs,” said Paul Charles, head of travel consultant the PC Agency. The government still has a stranglehold on travel.”

Poland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Czech Republic could be added due to low Covid-19 case rates and high immunization rates.

“When you take the criteria of the seven nations added to the [green]list, they actually apply equally to the countries that haven’t been added – like Poland, the Czech Republic, or even Canada,” Mr Charles said on BBC Radio 4.

“As a result, many countries around the world should be on the green list but aren’t.”

Spain is being considered for inclusion on the red list because it has the second-highest case rate in Europe, but that number has been declining in recent weeks.

Greece. “The summary has come to an end.”