Countries intend to reduce their reliance on coal, according to a draft UN climate agreement.

According to the Associated Press, a draft deal between world governments asks for countries to reduce their dependency on coal as part of a push to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The provisional agreement was announced on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations climate conference to address climate change and formulate strategies for global response.

In 2015, the world’s governments signed the Paris Agreement, pledging to keep global warming “well below” 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times. The preferable, but more difficult to achieve, objective is to keep warming below 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Associated Press.

Coal is the single largest source of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, making it a crucial target in strategies to reduce emissions. Though more environmentally friendly sources such as wind and solar power have gained popularity, the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas remains the world’s primary source of energy.

To properly tackle climate change, countries would have to considerably cut their reliance on these power sources. According to the Associated Press, the draft agreement calls for “the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” but it does not set a deadline for governments to do so.

In a joint declaration issued at the United Nations climate negotiations in Glasgow on Wednesday, the world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed to deepen their collaboration on climate action.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate envoy, and John Kerry, his US counterpart, announced in separate press conferences that the two countries will work together to expedite the emissions reductions needed to fulfill the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement’s temperature goals.

“The whole point of this is that we believe the steps we’re taking can answer doubts people have about China’s speed of development and encourage China and us accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.

According to Xie, all sides accept that global efforts to cut emissions fall short of the Paris Agreement’s aims.

“As a result, we will work together to promote climate action and cooperation in our different national contexts,” he stated.

