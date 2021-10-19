Countries: 7 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a travel warning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising tourists to avoid seven more nations that it considers to be at high risk of catching COVID-19, since the virus is spreading in these areas.

The CDC has classified Singapore as having a “very high” level of COVID-19 risk, advising travelers to avoid the nation. If someone needs to travel there, the CDC recommends getting completely vaccinated since they “may be at risk for obtaining and spreading COVID-19 variations.” The CDC’s highest risk rating, Level 4, was issued just days after Singapore eased its quarantine requirements for vaccinated tourists from the United States. Travelers from the United States can now enter Singapore with confirmation of vaccination and a negative PCR test done 48 hours before departure and upon arrival, as of Tuesday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Singapore has experienced a record number of COVID cases in the last 28 days, with just over 82 percent of inhabitants completely vaccinated. According to the CDC, 57 percent of the population in the United States is completely vaccinated.

Angola, Djibouti, Hungary, Cyprus, Eswatini, and Tunisia were also rated high-risk travel destinations by the CDC. For COVID-19, these countries were classified as having a Level 3 or “high” risk.

Angola, Djibouti, and Hungary were promoted from Level 2 to Level 3, indicating a higher risk of getting or transmitting the virus if visiting the countries, whereas Cyprus, Eswatini, and Tunisia were demoted from Level 4, indicating that their COVID risk has dropped.

However, several other countries continue to be classified as having a COVID-19 risk level of Level 4 (very high). Austria, Belize, Botswana, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are among these countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its travel advisories on a weekly basis and advises against overseas travel until completely vaccinated.