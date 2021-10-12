Counterterrorism official warns that isolating Afghanistan could pose a threat to global security.

According to the Associated Press, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and conflict resolution said Tuesday that countries should engage with Afghanistan’s new Taliban leadership, warning that isolating the country might pose a wide-ranging security threat.

Isolation is terrible policy, according to Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, who cited what happened when Al-Qaeda used Afghanistan as a base to plot the September 11 terror strikes on the United States.

Because the oil-rich nation has played a big role in war-torn Afghanistan, Qatar’s policies and perception have been intensively scrutinized since the US exit.

“If we disengage and do not interact with them [the Taliban], I believe we will repeat the mistake we made in 1989…when we abandoned Afghanistan and the Afghan people,” al-Qahtani stated. “Since 9/11 was one of the outcomes of that action, I believe we should learn from it.” Al-Qahtani claimed he had discussed critical topics with the Taliban, including the role of women in society and the significance of having an inclusive administration.

The Taliban claim that the present Afghan government is only provisional, yet it is made up entirely of Taliban figures, including those who have been sanctioned by the UN.

The Taliban housed Al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, while governing Afghanistan in the late 1990s. Following the September 11 terror attacks, their reluctance to hand over bin Laden and other Al-Qaeda members provoked the United States to launch a military invasion that toppled the Taliban and ushered in a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Al-Qahtani claimed that Taliban leaders in Qatar, where the group has established a political office since 2013, have been favourably influenced in their thinking over the years by their encounters with Western diplomats and others.

How to deal with the Taliban is still a problem for countries all around the world. Only three countries recognized the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan during their last tenure in power in the late 1990s. This time around, no government has announced formal recognition, while neighboring Pakistan has supported contact with the Taliban.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at a virtual summit of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market states on Afghanistan on Tuesday.