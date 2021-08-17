Counterfeit HIV medications have been found in U.S. pharmacies, according to a drug manufacturer.

Gilead Sciences, the maker of a number of pharmaceuticals, including the HIV treatments Biktarvy and Descovy, has issued a warning that counterfeit copies of these products are being offered in US pharmacies.

The phony versions were sold to pharmacies by distributors who were not authorized to sell Gilead-branded drugs, according to the manufacturer. Even though the bottles look to be authentic, some real Gilead bottles have been modified with employing a counterfeit foil induction seal or label, and contain false tablets.

Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said, “We are taking aggressive measures to ensure that healthcare practitioners and individuals who rely on our medicines can clearly differentiate legitimate Gilead products from counterfeit drugs.” “The health and safety of Gilead patients is always our first priority.”

Both medications are used to treat HIV patients. Descovy can also be used as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to protect HIV-negative people from being infected if they come into contact with the virus.

Individuals may be exposed to serious and sometimes life-threatening health hazards as a result of counterfeit and altered drugs, according to the company’s statement. Counterfeit medicines frequently lack the true active ingredients, much alone in the proper dosages or proportions. Even if they do contain the active component, they could be manufactured in hazardous conditions with unreliable supply chains.

According to Gilead Sciences, using counterfeit medications poses “serious and sometimes life-threatening health hazards to individuals.” If HIV is left undiagnosed or treated poorly, it has the potential to become life-threatening. The dangers of using phony medication in the case of this illness could be fatal.

Thankfully, there are telltale signals that users can search for to determine whether or not their medications are genuine.

Biktarvy tablets are “purplish-brown, capsule-shaped pills with ‘9883′ on one side and ‘GSI’ on the other,” according to Gilead Sciences.

Descovy tablets are “blue and rectangular with ‘225′ on one side and ‘GSI’ on the other,” according to the manufacturer.

Both pharmaceuticals are sold in 30-count white plastic bottles with Gilead-branded labels and white plastic caps, while the fraudulent pills have occasionally been sold in genuine bottles.

Gilead is collaborating with law authorities and the Food and Drug Administration to remove the bogus pharmaceuticals from the market and avoid a repeat of the disruption. This is a condensed version of the information.