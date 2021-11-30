Councils are stepping in to help a corporation that has lost millions of dollars due to the ‘Covid issue.’

Two councils are going to bail out an education company that lost millions of pounds during the pandemic.

Wirral Council and Cheshire West & Cheshire Council own Edsential, which runs school vacation clubs and outdoor education centers (CWAC).

Ian McGrady, Edsential’s managing director, announced at today’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Schools Forum that the community interest company (CIC) is projected to lose £3 million over the two financial years affected by the pandemic.

Through government financing, Edsential was able to receive roughly £1.3 million in Covid-19 support funds.

However, the company still has a £1.7 million hole to fill, which will be filled by a loan from Wirral Council and CWAC, which Edsential will have to repay.

Mr McGrady stated that the corporation will have to “tighten our belts” and “do things differently” as a result of the repayment.

He was convinced, though, that the business was sound and that it could sell its services to schools across the North West, which it was already doing, and even further afield to enable it generate more money and continue to provide the services that Wirral schools had come to expect.

Mr McGrady also spoke about the work being done at Edsential’s outdoor education center in Anglesey, as well as the company’s vacation programs, which serve over 4,400 children during the summer.

The Schools Forum’s head, Adrian Whiteley, said the data demonstrating how many students Edsential’s work reaches were outstanding, and he acknowledged the problem the company was facing due to the ‘Covid crisis.’

Mr Whiteley went on to say that schools all around Wirral recognize the value of Edsential’s services.