Councillors attempted to repeal the contentious Sefton cycling lanes.

At a meeting last night, councillors attempted to overturn proposals for controversial £700,000 cycling lanes in Southport.

Some local residents and politicians have reacted angrily to the proposals, which are part of the current round of government money to promote active travel.

Members of Sefton council’s oversight and scrutiny committee met last night to consider the findings of public consultations on the proposed Southport cycle lanes.

Two separate lanes were subject to consultation, one going from Hesketh Park to the Plough and the other from Birkdale to Ainsdale, though police have claimed that both lanes would not be fully implemented due to a lack of finance.

The results of talks with local residents about the plans, which had garnered a huge number of objections, were revealed in a report released by Sefton council last week, with the majority of those who answered to the Southport lanes indicating they were against the idea.

However, police stated in the report that the results of the consultation may have been skewed due to a paucity of answers from a younger age group.

“As the report says, the Council put a lot of effort into encouraging people to take part in the consultation,” Cabinet member Cllr John Fairclough said last week, “but it appears that it has been mainly people who fit a certain profile who have responded in large numbers, so we need to look at how we can try to get broader responses in the future.”

“And, given the multiple submissions discovered, we’ll need to incorporate methods for detecting this into future consultations to ensure that the results are truly representative of a community’s views.”

His use of the phrase “particular profiles” prompted outrage, causing Sefton council to clarify his remarks last week.

The comments were made “in regard to the high proportion of respondents to the consultation being in the over 50 age group,” according to a Sefton council spokesperson.

“The comment noted that the replies did not reflect the overall population of Southport and recognized the need for a larger presentation of responses from all age groups in future comparable activities,” the spokeswoman continued.

