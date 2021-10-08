Council tax increases are expected to be implemented to help support the care problem.

A leading independent think group has warned that a three-year increase in Council Tax will be proposed to raise money for care facilities.

According to The Mirror, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that a raise of at least 3.6 percent will be required for councils to maintain service levels prior to Covid.

According to the IFS, this amount is likely to be the bare minimum required, and additional pressures could result in bills rising by the legal maximum of 5% every year.

Councils will finalize their tax increases in February and March, with overarching principles set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his annual Budget later this month.

According to the IFS, the government’s social care goals, which were unveiled last month, are currently underfunded. They estimated that the goals will cost £5 billion per year in the long run, which is nearly three times the extra funds granted over the following three years.

“The Government has stepped up with billions in additional funding for councils to support them through the last 18 months,” said Kate Ogden, a research economist at IFS and one of the chapter’s authors. “It is likely to have to find billions more for councils over the next couple of years if they are to avoid cutting back on services, even if they increase council tax by 4% a year or more.”

“With the prospect of at least some ongoing Covid-19-related difficulties and a particularly tight total spending envelope penciled in, the coming financial year is likely to be especially difficult.”

“At the same time, the government must address an urgently out-of-date local government funding structure, which is based on population numbers and characteristics from 2013.”

“As a result, the distribution of resources amongst councils is manifestly unfair.”

The average Band D council tax bill is presently £1,898 per year, with a 5% increase in 2022/23 bringing it to £1,993.

With another 5% increase, that payment would surge to nearly £2,093 in 2023/24 and £2,198 in 2024/25.

