Council salaries of £80-£100k have been criticized as others suffer.

Wirral Council’s pay have been a source of contention for a Tory councillor.

At Friday night’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Audit and Risk Management Committee, Conservative councillor Jenny Johnson, who represents West Kirby and Thurstaston, questioned data she seemed to find frightening.

“If those are the genuine figures, my issue is why are the numbers at the top end of that wage bracket increasing so dramatically at a time of covid, in a time of hardship within the council, why are we having so many people…,” Cllr Johnson remarked. For example, instead of six individuals on £80-85,000 last year, we now have seven on £90-95,000 and four on £100-£105,000, which are very significant wages.

After seeing a tiny girl crying in McDonald’s, a homeless woman takes her mother by surprise.

“There are a lot of folks in Wirral who are struggling to make ends meet.

“If this is raw data, they will wonder, very reasonably, why the council is recruiting so many employees at such astronomical salaries.”

Cllr Johnson’s point was noted, and Diane Grisdale, Wirral Council’s senior financial manager, stated she will investigate the data.

The Tory member was referring to numbers in the council’s draft statement of finances, which indicated that the number of council staff earning over £50,000 increased from 324 to 392 between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

While there were fewer officials in some of the upper pay bands, such as six people making £85,001-£90,000 instead of ten, there were some noticeable increases.

Cllr Johnson mentioned the increase in people earning between £80,001 and £85,000.

Furthermore, the seven employees earning £90,001-£95,000 she mentioned had increased from three the year before, while the £100,001-£105,000 category included four people, up from two the year before.

Councillors also discussed a document comparing Wirral Council’s financial situation to that other authorities that had virtually gone bankrupt in the previous two years, such as Croydon Council and Slough Council.

Members heard that Wirral had few of the issues that these local authorities had, while the council was told that it needed to raise its reserves to be more financially secure.