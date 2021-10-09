Council budgets have been slashed, resulting in a loss of funding for 9.5 million pothole repairs.

According to a new estimate, annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been lost from local budgets.

Overall capital allocation from the Department for Transport to councils in England for local road maintenance in 2021/22 is £1.39 billion, down from £1.78 billion the previous year, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

The LGA projected that the £399 million savings could have paid for tens of thousands of potholes to be repaired in every local council area, with repairs costing an average of about £42.

The LGA has encouraged the Treasury to use the next spending review to close a “£400 million gap” by committing to give councils an extra £500 million per year for road repairs.

“Councils are working hard to maintain our roads safe and resilient, patching potholes as rapidly as they can,” said David Renard, the organization’s transportation spokesman.

“However, clearing the present local roads maintenance backlog would already take £10 billion and more than a decade, with the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent cancellation of crucial planned works possibly considerably extending the backlog.”

“With long-term and consistent investment in local road maintenance in the budget review, councils will be able to embark on the much-needed broad upgrading of our roads, to the benefit of all road users, including bicycles, across the country.”

“Arguably, the local road network is the greatest and most significant asset councils own,” said Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA. “However, the lack of investment over many years puts drivers at risk of damaging their vehicle, but people on two wheels are in much greater personal danger.”

“In recent years, emergency road repair money have been directed toward main routes rather than residential and rural roads.

“Vulnerable road users, such as bikers, are the ones who use them the most.” Pandemic lockdowns and cars parked outside homes delayed resurfacing plans, but now it’s time to make up for lost time.”