Could you be the first prosecco taster in the world?

If you want to feel like it’s Friday every day, becoming a professional prosecco taster could be the perfect job for you.

House of Townend, a wine store, is looking for someone to be the world’s first dedicated tester of all things bubbly ahead of National Prosecco Day on August 13.

According to 2chill, if you want to drink some of the best samples for free, this is the job for you.

Within two weeks, the winning candidate must provide input on up to six different bottles.

As a result, anyone who suffers from wine headaches should avoid this one.

In exchange for your endurance, devotion, and fine palate, the Yorkshire-based venue will provide you a one-month fixed-term contract.

While overseeing the new sparkling wine product selection, the prosecco taster will work directly with the innovation and customer care teams.

You will have the opportunity to try a variety of the family-owned merchant’s finest products in addition to making modest adjustments to existing products.

You’ll also be expected to report on primary, secondary, and tertiary scents, as well as rate the taste, texture, and length, and make recommendations to the innovation team on critical areas for development.

Finally, the winning candidate will be compensated in prosecco.

If you’re interested in applying, please fill out the form below with your name, age, and email address before August 30. The winning candidate will be picked at random and announced on September 8, with their new employment starting the following month.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and based in the United Kingdom, with the ability to work a separate full-time employment over the duration of the position.

