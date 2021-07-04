Could you assist children in avoiding crime, drugs, and gangs?

A organization that aims to address the crisis of young people becoming involved in drug-dealing “county lines” gangs is hiring for two key positions.

As part of a Home Office-funded effort to help hundreds of kids escape criminal exploitation, the St Giles Trust is looking for two County Lines Caseworkers for the Merseyside area.

Organized crime groups deploy young or vulnerable people to distribute narcotics in towns or cities outside of the gang’s native territory, which is a particular problem in Merseyside.

St Giles began programs in Merseyside, London, and the West Midlands last year, with experienced caseworkers providing intense one-to-one assistance for each young person and their larger family, if needed.

Existing specialised services, according to the organization, are currently at capacity, and frontline reports indicate that there is a significant unmet demand for additional help.

“Many young people tell us that they see no route out of county boundaries,” said Evan Jones, Head of Community Services at St Giles.

“Our employees are living proof that positive change can be achieved.” This money will allow us to help hundreds of young people who are presently out of our reach, putting an end to the anguish and suffering that they and their families are going through.

“While the repercussions of county line involvement can be severe, if the correct support is in place, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

People with personal experience of the criminal justice system and experience working with “high risk” children are needed for the two roles, which pay £19,847 per year.

“This key function will see you referring clients, with reference to St Giles/Rescue and Response assessment practices,” according to the job description.

“You’ll also need to create support plans as well as a risk management and planning procedure, as well as involve appropriate agencies in the service delivery.”

“You’ll also provide a comprehensive support service, working alone or with others, that includes social and housing help, education, training, and career choices, benefits work, debt counseling, and court appearances.”

“A significant component of the work is developing and keeping excellent ties with regional agencies such as police and social services.”

