Could the night bus from Liverpool to Wirral make a comeback?

After a late night of partying in Liverpool City Centre, catching the night bus back to Wirral was a rite of passage for many.

With sing-a-longs and bust-ups, and the bright, unforgiving lights illuminating precisely where you had dropped that drink earlier, it was often a continuation of the excitement and amusement.

Now that the clubber’s transit home is no longer available, people recall their nightly travels via the tunnel with nostalgia and amusement.

When we asked readers of The Washington Newsday if they wanted to see a night bus service run between Liverpool and Wirral, the answer was a resounding ‘yes.’

Many even stated that they would be willing to pay a greater cost if it was still cheaper and easier than taking a cab.

According to Nathan Gordon, “I’d gladly pay £10 to take a night bus home through the Wallasey Tunnel.

“I got out of a bar around 4 a.m. last week and didn’t find a taxi until 5:30 a.m.”

Christine Charnock expressed her thoughts as follows: “Because the trains stop running before midnight, and a taxi via the tunnel is more expensive than a night out, yes. Yes, there should be a conductor as well as a driver. Charge a higher fare if necessary.

Others, such Ian Walker, have spoken of the difficulty of getting a taxi over the sea after a night out.

He said, ” “Liverpool has buses that run 24 hours a day… However, there has been no news for the Wirral since 00:08.

“Even then, it’s only to the bus station in Birkenhead.

“Why not put the services on since there is a demand for them?

Others noted that it wasn’t just about getting clubbers home, but also about those in the hotel industry.

“Helps workers get home and also saves having to take the last train home, which is usually busy as trying to get a taxi is a nightmare,” Lynne Toner said.

Trev Candeland claimed he’s had to reject down jobs in town because he couldn’t get home late at night. Jo Smith concurred.

Alex Marshall stated he wasn’t the only one: “I have to turn down business based on.”

