Could the Democrats’ stumbling agenda be jeopardized by retiring members of Congress in Pennsylvania and North Carolina?

After 58 years of combined service in the House of Representatives, two stalwarts of the Democratic Party will step down. Representative Mike Doyle, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, and Representative David Price, a Democrat from North Carolina, both announced today that they would not seek reelection.

Doyle was elected in 1995 to represent Pennsylvania’s 18th district, which is located south of Pittsburgh. Due to redistricting, he was in charge of the state’s 14th district from 2003 to 2019, before being reassigned to the 18th.

Price has represented North Carolina’s 4th district, which encompasses the northern section of Raleigh, since 1987. Between 1995 and 1997, he was briefly voted out of office in favor of a Republican before recovering the seat.

Each district was controlled by a Republican prior to the elections of both congressmen. With portions of Pennsylvania and North Carolina becoming more blue in recent years, Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, predicts that each seat will remain blue.

“In North Carolina’s instance, it’s driven by the state’s growth and the quantity of young people being drawn to the places,” Reeher told The Washington Newsday. “And in Pennsylvania, the new individuals who would have been lured by the resurgence in Pittsburgh would have been more Democratic.” Some of the nation’s top-ranked universities, including Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, are located in both Doyle’s and Price’s districts. Each has also been in charge of an increasing amount of tech employment.