Could SaaS Technologies Be Beneficial to Your Company? The CEO of Xigem Technologies, Brian Kalish, discusses the key advantages.

The coronavirus-induced lockdowns sparked a sweeping movement toward remote work, bringing software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the fore. As a result, companies of all sizes have realized the advantages of moving from on-premise software to the cloud.

The benefits of SaaS solutions for enterprises were recently outlined by Brian Kalish, the CEO of Xigem Technologies. He feels that the present digital revolution will propel the SaaS sector to new heights. Kalish also discussed life before to the pandemic, including the shared economy and the transition to a distant economy.

As a result, several businesses, such as Google and Facebook, have adopted a hybrid strategy that allows workers to work from home.

According to Kalish, Xigem Technologies recognized the need to provide businesses with technology that would help them better manage remote employees, assets, and customer connections. iAgent, a cloud-based enterprise, and CRM software are available to businesses.

This tool, according to Kalish, has the potential to revolutionize the cloud computing market. It improves an organization’s ability to communicate with remote employees and consumers. He went on to explain the advantages of moving to software-as-a-service solutions, so you can make an educated decision.

Here are some of the most important benefits to consider.

For businesses wishing to cut costs, increase security, gain access to cutting-edge technology, and improve collaboration, software-as-a-service offers a variety of advantages. Cloud-based business software are in high demand, which comes as no surprise. SaaS enables businesses to deploy more quickly and take use of a wider range of features.

Brian Kalish emphasized the following advantages:

With the advent of remote working, Brian sees SaaS as a no-brainer for companies trying to improve remote team assistance. As a result, firms may improve team cooperation regardless of geography. SaaS allows teams to collaborate on the same documents at the same time without sacrificing productivity.

To prevent the loss of crucial data, the cloud-based system stores data smartly. It eliminates the need for team members to review documents via email. Shared data can be accessed from a single location. To optimize data security, businesses can use a variety of cloud storage alternatives.

Flexibility, according to Kalish, is a must for any company striving to improve productivity. As a result, he advises migrating to SaaS solutions in order to obtain a competitive advantage. It’s easier to adjust to new operational requirements or market situations using software-as-a-service.

The ability to add additional users and personalize certain features are other important aspects of SaaS flexibility. Flexibility is further enhanced through scalability and additional integration choices.

