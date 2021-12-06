Could Oxford School Officials Face Charges As Outrage Over Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Grows?

As the backlash against Ethan Crumbley’s parents grows, many people are calling for a complete inquiry into Oxford High School’s response to the recent massacre, which left four people dead and several others injured.

Superintendent Tim Throne of the Oxford School District indicated last week that he will employ an outside agency to investigate high school administrators’ response to Crumbley’s actions prior to the incident.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Throne told community members, “Our community and our families need a complete, transparent accounting of what occurred.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office reached out to the school system shortly after the announcement, offering to oversee the independent probe.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office reached out to the school system shortly after the announcement, offering to oversee the independent probe.

In a tweet on Sunday, Nessel said, "We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District and have volunteered the services of the Michigan Department of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive assessment of the 11/30/21 incident and the circumstances leading up to it."

When asked if authorities at Oxford High School could face charges as a result of the shooting, Nessel told NewsNation Now that “everything is possible.”

"As soon as I realized they were looking for a third party to perform an ostensibly independent assessment, I quickly contacted their attorney and informed them that the Michigan Department of Attorney General would be conducting that study." And there are a multitude of reasons why this is so crucial," Nessel told the newspaper. "First and foremost, as you have stated, is it truly an impartial evaluation when the district has paid your bill and hired you to do the review?" Nessel was also asked about the issue if the school district refuses to allow her office to lead the independent inquiry, to which she responded that she "technically" has "criminal jurisdiction in every county in the state of Michigan."