Could Brian Laundrie’s parents face charges of perjury in the Gabby Petito case?

On Monday, FBI officials examined Brian Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port, Florida, temporarily removing his parents from the property and labelling it a crime scene. The action occurred a day after a body suspected to be that of Laundrie’s missing fiancée, Gabby Petito, was discovered.

Brian Laundrie, who has been designated as a “person of interest,” has been the subject of speculation since his remains were discovered, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

People are now asking if his parents could face charges of obstruction of justice as well, despite the fact that officials have presented no information that they committed any crime.

On Monday, the FBI’s Tampa office tweeted, “The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL related to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation.” “No further details can be supplied since this is an open and ongoing investigation,” the office later declared on Twitter.

According to authorities Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house on September 1, ten days before Petito’s mother reported her missing. On September 17, police spoke with his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, who stated that they last saw their son on September 14.

However, if his parents were being purposefully untruthful or hiding relevant facts concerning Brian’s current whereabouts or Petito’s disappearance, they may have committed crimes such as obstruction of justice.

If Chris and Roberta Laundrie knew or believed that their son killed Petito, they might face charges ranging from making false statements to additional accessory offenses such as aiding and abetting or accessories after the fact. Such charges could be brought if authorities believe they were assisting Brian in eluding police or concealing evidence.

Another possibility, though one that seems improbable, is that the Laundries will be charged with misdemeanor “misprision of a felony.” This offense makes it illegal to hide knowledge of a felony under federal law.

However, evidence of active concealment, not simply a failure to notify someone’s location, is required for a misprision offense. Historically, the charge has been reserved for those who have an unique obligation to report a crime. This is a condensed version of the information.