“Could Be Her Twin,” says an uncanny Olivia Rodrigo lookalike who has gone viral online.

After viewing Olivia Rodrigo’s eerie doppelganger, fans of the actress may experience a different type of “De Ja Vu.”

After sharing a video just days ago, Shelby Andrade from California has gone viral for her striking resemblance to the “Driver’s License” pop sensation.

For Rodrigo fans, Andrade dressed up in the cheerleader uniform from her “Good 4 U” music video as a Halloween costume.

Since November 1, the video has had over 400,000 views, and it has a popular TikTok audio that combines Rodrigo’s “enough for you” with Nicki Minaj.

As Andrade mouthed along in her “before” appearance, it began, “You found something more intriguing.” Before she emerged as Rodrigo, the sound cut to the iconic “ugh, as if” line from Clueless.

Andrade resembles Rodrigo not just in appearance and attire, but also in movement and demeanor.

@shelbykandrade

#fyp original sound – Addy Somerville Happy Halloween

The pop queen herself gave the film her seal of approval, commenting “YASSS” on the viral video, making her one of hundreds who noticed the similarities.

“I thought you were her,” one TikTok user remarked.

Others mistaken the clip for Rodrigo’s secret account, remarking, “I thought this was her finsta for a min,” and “I thought this was her secret account or something,” respectively.

“You look so much like her that you could be her twin,” one person said, “but I can also detect the difference, and it’s worrying me out.”

Andrade is the most recent in a long line of famous doppelgangers that have gone viral on TikTok due to their striking resemblance. In August, two women cosplayed as Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson and took over the internet with their videos.

Kate Shumskaya, a Russian actress, frequently broadcasts videos costumed as Johansson, generally in a Natasha Romanoff outfit. The internet went into turmoil when she paired up with Anastasyia Prichinina, a Margot Robbie lookalike.

As they mouthed along to their movie scenes together, the two looked frighteningly similar to the actresses.

A make-up artist went popular in May after changing herself into Christina Aguilera and garnering millions of views. Sofia Divene looked almost identical to Christina Aguilera’s appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.

James Reynolds has recently started using TikTok. This is a condensed version of the information.