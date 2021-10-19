Costumes, trick-or-treating, and other Halloween safety tips for your dog.

According to a Liverpool-based dog first aider, owners should be concerned about more than just fireworks at this time of year.

Yvonne Jones has provided her professional advice on what else owners should think about, especially if their dog is scared or if it’s their first Halloween.

Although many people will be prepping their pets for the time when fireworks will be fired off all around them, there will be a time before that when their canine companions will require special attention.

Toxic chocolate, objects that can cause burns, and costumed people who may unintentionally create confusion and grief are all potential hazards that come with Halloween.

So here are Yvonne’s top safety advice for your dog this Halloween:

Costumes

Many owners may be tempted to include their pets in the festivities, but Yvonne advises that costumes be voluntary and that your dog not be forced to wear one.

If your dog gets dressed up, make sure they are comfortable and that the clothing does not restrict their movement.

Is it Trick or Treat?

Poisonous foods, such as chocolates and raisins, should be kept out of reach of your dog.

Keep an eye out for any sweets that may include Xylitol on the ingredients list, as this substance is extremely hazardous to dogs.

Risks of fire

Lit pumpkins, candles, and bonfires can cause injury to our dogs, therefore they should be kept out of their reach.

Instead, Yvonne suggests purchasing battery-operated tealights for your pumpkins.

Dog walkers should be aware of groups of trick-or-treaters on the streets. They may be enjoying harmless fun, but big crowds of people, especially if they’re all dressed up in terrifying costumes, can be upsetting to dogs.

It’s ideal to schedule walks around these times to prevent stressing your dog, especially if it’s their first Halloween.

It’s advisable to go for a walk early in the morning or late at night.

Decorations

If you’re decorating your home, keep in mind that certain items may pose a choking threat to your dog.

Cables and cables should be kept away from a curious dog’s mouth.