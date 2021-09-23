Costumes, candies, and decorations are expected to cost $10 billion in the United States in 2021.

According to new figures, Americans are estimated to spend more than $10 billion in preparation for this year’s Halloween celebrations.

This year, Americans are estimated to spend at least $10.14 billion on costumes, candy, and decorations for Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual poll of 8,061 customers, each person will spend an average of $102.74 this holiday season.

Costumes are predicted to cost $3.3 billion, candy $3 billion, decorations $3.2 billion, and Halloween greeting cards $0.7 billion of the estimated $10.14 billion in spending.

25 percent of the 8,061 Americans polled by Prosper Insights and Analytics between September 1 and 8 said they plan to throw or attend a Halloween party, 44 percent said they want to carve a pumpkin, 46 percent said they might dress up, 52 percent said they would likely decorate, and 66 percent said they would likely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Last year, the National Retail Federation reported that Americans spent $8.05 billion on trick-or-treating after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned against it.

In a news statement, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay remarked, “Americans expect to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one.” “Retailers have taken a variety of steps to ensure that their shelves are filled with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this crucial holiday, such as bringing in Halloween merchandise earlier than usual.”

This year, at least 65 percent of all Americans plan to celebrate Halloween. More than 80% of families with children indicated they plan to celebrate Halloween and spend around $150 on the occasion.

Only 55% of homes without children indicated they will celebrate Halloween and plan to spend an average of $74 on decorations and candy.

In terms of Halloween costumes, more than 1.8 million kids indicated they wanted to dress up as Spiderman, 1.6 million said they wanted to dress up as their favorite princess, and 1.2 million said Batman would be their choice this year.

Adults want to dress up as witches, 1.6 million as vampires, 1.4 million as ghosts, and 1.1 million as cats, according to the survey.