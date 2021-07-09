Costs of PCR tests for countries on the green and amber lists from Boots, TUI, Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2.

Visitors who have been completely vaccinated will not be required to quarantine upon returning from an amber list nation.

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs that UK vacationers who have got two NHS vaccinations will no longer be needed to self-isolate for ten days when returning to England from amber-listed areas.

Mr Shapps stated in his announcement that children under the age of 18 will be excluded from the quarantine requirement, and that the advice not to go to countries on the amber list will be abolished by July 19, when the majority of restrictions in England are likely to be eased.

Quarantine for jabbed tourists to amber-list nations is being phased out.

People returning from other destinations, including as France, Spain, and Portugal, will still be needed to do a Covid-19 test three days prior to returning, according to him.

They will also be required to take a test on or before the second day of their return, although they will be exempt from the test on the eighth day.

Mr Shapps noted that the regulations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland “may differ.”

Anyone visiting a nation on the green list must take a COVID-19 exam, book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test – to be taken after arriving in England – and fill out a passenger locator form.

Where can you get a PCR test and how much do they cost at Boots, TUI, Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2?

Boots

Covid offers an in-store PCR testing service for £85 that provides results in 48 hours at over 200 of its UK locations.

Boots also offers an at-home COVID-19 Post-Travel Testing Service on days two and eight.

A day two test will set you back £99, while a day two and eight test would set you back £160.

TUI

This summer, TUI has partnered with government-approved testing supplier Chronomics to offer cheap testing packages to all TUI package holiday clients.

They start at £20 per participant, and delivery and return charges for the exams are included in the price.

Tests are now available for vacations departing through the end of October.

Ryanair

Ryanair has partnered with Randox, a manufacturer of testing kits.

One pre-departure PCR test and one day two PCR test pack are included in their £86 green package.

The cost of their pre-departure home testing kit is £43. The summary comes to a close.