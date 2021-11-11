Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and other stores are open on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, which falls on November 11 every year, is today. The yearly holiday recognizes all those who have served in the military and remembers the conclusion of World War I, which was formally declared on November 11, 1918.

Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, most government offices will be closed, as will some private businesses.

Many businesses will be open on the day, but on a reduced schedule. Some may be providing modified services as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, with safety limits in place.

Before visiting any location, contact your local branch to clarify specific hours and any COVID-19 measures to be aware of.

We take a peek at the Veterans Day retail hours for some of the country’s most popular shopping destinations.

Costco does not observe any holidays, according to its website, thus its stores will be open on Veterans Day. Its regular hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. local time.

COVID-19 safety precautions have been established by the corporation, including a face-covering policy and particular shopping hours for senior citizens.

For additional information, visit the company’s website.

Trader Joe’s is a grocery store chain in the United States.

On November 11, Trader Joe’s will also be open. The grocery store’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Walmart

On Veterans Day, Walmart is open as usual, however the daily hours vary by branch, and some may be open 24 hours a day throughout the week. For accurate times, contact your local branch.

Target will also be open on November 11th. The chain’s regular operating hours are between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

Walgreens

On Veterans Day, Walgreens locations are open, with daily hours ranging from roughly 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The firm stated on November 8 that all veterans, military personnel, and their families will receive a 20% discount on certain retail items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade (a pharmacy chain owned by Walgreens with shops largely in New York City).

Sam’s Club is a membership club in the United States.

According to Sam’s Club’s website, Veterans Day is not one of the holidays celebrated by the company, thus its locations will be open on November 11.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.