Costa Coffee will relaunch its loyalty program with new free drink conditions later this month.

Costa Coffee’s customer rewards program will be relaunched in September.

Customers will now be able to collect ‘beans’ rather than ‘points’ as part of the renowned coffee chain’s rewards program.

According to the Mirror, the Costa Club rewards scheme allows coffee aficionados to gain access to unique discounts by purchasing drinks in stores.

The reason why takeout food is frequently late is explained by the delivery driver.

Beginning at the end of September, members of Costa’s rewards program will be able to earn one “bean” for every hot or cold beverage purchased at any of the chain’s nationwide locations.

Customers will receive an exclusive code for a free drink of any size to be redeemed in store once they have collected eight beans.

Customers can get two beans for bringing a reusable cup into stores to receive prizes even faster, as an incentive for ‘green’ customers. For every four beverages purchased, those who use reusable mugs will receive a free drink.

A number of customised offers are also included in the revised edition of the plan, which are only available to Costa Club members.

More methods to earn beans will be available throughout the year, as well as a free birthday snack from Costa’s sweet delicacies.

Existing Costa Club members will be automatically switched over and advised of the changes through email when the program is updated later this month.

Existing members will not lose any of their present perks as a result of the changeover, as all pre-existing points will be converted to beans.

“Our Costa Club rewards scheme is one of the most competitive loyalty programs in retail, but it’s critical that we grow and evolve it to offer more rich rewards for our members – we ultimately wanted to thank our existing customers for their loyalty to Costa Coffee with the most generous scheme yet!” said a Costa Coffee spokesperson.

“Not only will Costa Club members be rewarded for their purchases, but they will also be able to skip the line or pay with contactless using our Costa Club app. We think customers will appreciate the new plan and collecting Beans as a well-deserved vacation from their hectic schedules.” “The summary comes to an end.”