Cosmic bubbles spanning light-years are blown by volcanic-like eruptions in black holes.

A supermassive black hole has been observed shooting out bubbles and filaments of hot gas that reach hundreds or thousands of light-years, damaging anything in their path.

The discovery was made while the team was studying a cluster of galaxies 200 million light-years from Earth with a supermassive black hole at its heart.

Nest20004’s center supermassive black hole releases tremendous streams of particles as it greedily feeds on matter around it, according to the researchers. These particles, which travel at near-light speeds at first, slow down to form bubbles and filaments of heated gas, which the scientists discovered reach considerably further than astronomers had previously thought.

These formations, which influence the rates of star formation in nearby galaxies, are similar to the smoke streams produced by volcanic eruptions in Earth’s atmosphere.

The findings of the researchers have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

“Our research demonstrates how the black hole’s accelerating gas bubbles expand and alter over time. They do, in fact, produce spectacular mushroom-shaped structures, rings, and filaments that look like they came from a powerful volcanic eruption on Earth “Marisa Brienza, lead author and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Bologna’s Italian National Astrophysics Institute INAF, told the Netherlands Institutes for Radio Astronomy in a statement (ASTRON).

Scientists believe that supermassive black holes occur at the heart of most galaxies. Because they have masses millions, if not billions, of times that of the sun, these large black holes have a massive gravitational impact and are frequently surrounded by a disc of gas and dust that “feeds” them. Active Galactic Nuclei are the regions in the center of galaxies (AGN).

“Large amounts of energy are released in various forms during this process. This energy can sometimes be found in the form of particle streams traveling at near-light speeds and creating radio waves “Brienza clarified. “As a result, these streams produce bubbles of particles and magnetic fields, which can heat and shift the intergalactic medium around them as they expand.” Brienza went on to say that this has a huge impact on the evolution of the intergalactic medium and, in turn, dictates the pace at which it evolves. This is a condensed version of the information.